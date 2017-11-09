                                     Mike Gastineau:      Loss To Washington May Cast A Long Shadow Read More

Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, North American Beaver, Omaha Steaks, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, Where has Sarah’s Beaver Been?
The "Magic" happens up those stairs...(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

Some folks are getting new jobs in this building soon, thanks to the voters of Seattle this week…and Sarah’s Beaver realized she’s never been there before! Let’s go have a look…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win $200* worth of Meat from Omaha Steaks! Now Sarah’s Beaver doesn’t exactly approve of eating animals, but she understands humans do. As the sagely former MTV personality “Butt-Head” once said, “If you weren’t supposed to eat meat, it wouldn’t be food”, and she’s quite thankful that human taste for Beaver-Flesh hasn’t really been a thing since the days of Lewis and Clark. Still, wouldn’t you really rather have a nice log of Red Alder?

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

Omaha Steaks Prize Pack

  • 2 Filet Mignons
  • 2 Top Sirloins
  • 2 Boneless Pork Chops
  • 4 Boneless Chicken Breasts
  • 4 Kielbasa Sausages
  • 4 Burgers
  • 4 Potatoes Au-Gratin
  • 4 Caramel Apple Tartlets
  • 1 Omaha Steaks Seasoning Packet
  • PLUS – get FOUR additional Kielbasa sausages FREE!
More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live