Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Now Sarah's Beaver doesn't exactly approve of eating animals, but she understands humans do. As the sagely former MTV personality "Butt-Head" once said, "If you weren't supposed to eat meat, it wouldn't be food", and she's quite thankful that human taste for Beaver-Flesh hasn't really been a thing since the days of Lewis and Clark. Still, wouldn't you really rather have a nice log of Red Alder?

The "Magic" happens up those stairs...(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

Of course, in recent years, some people would cross out the word "Magic", and write in "Total Cluster****"".

But they do have what looks to be a nice fish-ladder...except it's turned off.

And this strange waterfall that flows into a very small Beaver Pond.

The waterfall continues right inside...very inviting!

But the homeless people they seem so concerned with aren't welcome here...according to Rule #2, neither am I!

Not that I care, the Beaver-Cantina is located outside.

But there are yummy cedarsnacks for the newly-elected employees moving in soon.

The last time Seattle elected a Mayor of MY Gender was 91 years ago! They have a room named after her...

Considering how well the last few Male ones have done, I'd say it's high time...

Looks like not everyone is happy about it.

Such is Democracy. My photographer says he voted for her 'cause her opponent didn't just "fight the tunnel"...

...she wanted to tear down the Viaduct and replace it with NOTHING...pretty much NO ONE in West and South Seattle wanted "Mayor Moon".

Being a large, primarily nocturnal semi-aquatic rodent, I don't get to vote, but I was alarmed by her proposal to let homeless people camp next to my Beaver-Lodge at Golden Gardens Park.

So...good luck up there on the 7th floor Jenny....

You're gonna need it.

