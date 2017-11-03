Thank You For RockingThe Harvest With Us!

Yesterday, you helped us “Rock the Harvest” and boy did we ever rock!

With your help and generous support, we were able to raise $77,000.19 for Northwest Harvest! That is a whole lot of nutritious meals for hungry families right here in Washington State!

You overwhelmed our phone lines and keep us busy all day and we thank you for that. We had over 600 people call in to donate which is by far the most people ever in the 20 years of doing this event. You helped us surpass the $1 million mark in total donations and we could not be happier!

Thank you to our many sponsors for donating items, time, and money to make this event happen including: