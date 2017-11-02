20th Annual 'Rock the Harvest': Call 1-866-890-1025 and DONATE! Read More

Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

This week another ultra-rare edition of Who Has Sarah’s Beaver Been With? Alert and tech-savvy Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning show listeners noticed last weekend Danny got a bunch of photos with the famous and semi-famous at the Chiller Theater Conventionbut he saved the best one for last! You haven’t seen it yet, but…Beaver-on-Beaver shots are hot hot hot!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah who her Beaver has been with Friday morning, you could win a $50 gift card to The Bellevue Brewing Company, makers of the delicious and quintessentially Northwesty KZOK Electric Citrus IPA, and the equally tasty but slightly higher-test KZOK High Voltage Double IPA.

But wait…that’s not all!

You’ll also get a Large Pizza from Papa John’s!

leave it to beav 1 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been? leave it to beav 2 Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

 

