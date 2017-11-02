Robert Plant Calls His Vocals on Some Led Zeppelin Songs ‘Horrific’

By Scott T. Sterling

While fans continue to cling to fading hopes that Led Zeppelin will reunite, singer Robert Plant has revealed that he can’t stand to hear his own voice on some of those classic recordings.

The revelation came during an interview with The Guardian, with Plant talking about taking a new direction while recording Led Zeppelin’s third album, III.

“I realized that tough, manly approach to singing I’d begun on ‘You Better Run’ (a 1996 cover of the Young Rascals’ song by Plant’s former band Listen) wasn’t really what it was all about at all. Songs like [Led Zeppelin I’s] ‘Babe I’m Going To Leave You’ … I find my vocals on there horrific now. I really should have shut the f— up!”