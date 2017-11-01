Dave Grohl and Kristen Bell Mash Up ‘Snowman’ and ‘Sandman’

By Robyn Collins

When Dave Grohl guest hosted for Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show wearing a bearded David Letterman costume and welcomed his guest Kristen Bell things got a little weird- in a cool way.

The Foo Fighters frontman revealed to the actress, who was dressed as Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I., complete with Hawaiian shirt and hairy chest, “If I was to jam a song with you, I would become the coolest dad in the world.”

Bell who voiced Anna in the movie Frozen, replied, “I would love to jam with you.”

Grohl asked her if they could play “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Bell dedicated the performance to Grohl’s daughters: “Violet, Harper and Fifi, this is for you.”

She started the beautiful song on her own, then partway through, Grohl joined on drums and the tune morphed into Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

Check out the collaborative performance below.