Check out These Incentives to Donate!

If you donate during Rock the Harvest powered by Delta Air Lines, you are eligible for these hourly prizes!
All Day: Tom Petty Autographed Guitar
7am-8am: Two (2) Delta Air Lines flight vouchers
8am-10am: KZOK Prize Pack!
- Autographed Partridge Family Album
- Autographed: Random Acts of Badness by Danny Bonaduce
- Old School KZOK letterman Jacket
- $25 BevMo Gift Card
- An opportunity to sit in on the Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show
10am-12am: A Night Out on the Town!
- $400 Gift Card to Daniel’s Broiler
- A pair of tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
12am-2pm: Seattle Experiences
- Top Pot “Cupping Experience” (Coffee & Donut tasting)
- UW vs WSU Football tickets
- A pair of tickets to Seattle’s Tribute to “The Band: The Last Waltz” Show
2pm-4pm: Seattle Sports Prize Pack
- UW vs Utah Football tickets
- Drew Smyly autographed baseball
- Frank Clark autographed mini helmet
- Doug Baldwin autographed gameday program