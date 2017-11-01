                                     Mike Gastineau: Wilson's Impressive List Of Comeback Wins Grows Again Read More

Check out These Incentives to Donate!

Filed Under: Rock the harvest

If you donate during Rock the Harvest powered by Delta Air Lines, you are eligible for these hourly prizes!

All Day: Tom Petty Autographed Guitar

20171101 125628 e1509567079932 Check out These Incentives to Donate!

7am-8am: Two (2) Delta Air Lines flight vouchers

 

delta c r Check out These Incentives to Donate!

8am-10am: KZOK Prize Pack!

  • Autographed Partridge Family Album
  • Autographed: Random Acts of Badness by Danny Bonaduce
  • Old School KZOK letterman Jacket
  • $25 BevMo Gift Card
  • An opportunity to sit in on the Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show

20171101 121334 Check out These Incentives to Donate!  20171101 095456 Check out These Incentives to Donate!

10am-12am: A Night Out on the Town!

  • $400 Gift Card to Daniel’s Broiler
  • A pair of tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

daniels Check out These Incentives to Donate!

tso2016 highres 2jason mceachern 2016 Check out These Incentives to Donate!

12am-2pm: Seattle Experiences

  • Top Pot “Cupping Experience” (Coffee & Donut tasting)
  • UW vs WSU Football tickets
  • A pair of tickets to Seattle’s Tribute to “The Band: The Last Waltz” Show

top pot doughnuts logo svg Check out These Incentives to Donate!last waltz logo transparent black Check out These Incentives to Donate!

2pm-4pm: Seattle Sports Prize Pack

  • UW vs Utah Football tickets
  • Drew Smyly autographed baseball
  • Frank Clark autographed mini helmet
  • Doug Baldwin autographed gameday program

20171101 124355 Check out These Incentives to Donate!

4pm-6pm: Mike McCready Autographed Guitar

mccready guitar 2 Check out These Incentives to Donate!  mccready guitar Check out These Incentives to Donate!

