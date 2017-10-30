Are you ready to see the latest and greatest in car innovation here in the Northwest?

Get ready because the Seattle International Auto Show returns to the CenturyLink Field Events Center on November 9th through the 12th! You will be able to test drive cars from brands like Jeep, Chevrolet, Dodge, and Toyota and event tackle an off-road obstacle course! There will even be some exotic cars from Ferrari, Maserati, Porsche, and more!

Nate & Spike want you to experience all the innovation and excitement for yourself so they will be giving you the opportunity to win a 4-pack of tickets to the show all this week!