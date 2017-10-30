                                     Mike Gastineau: The Impact of Don James on UW Football Read More

Jeff Dunham Brings his Pals to the Tacoma Dome!

Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is making a stop at the Tacoma Dome on March 10th and he will be bringing some friends with him!

You don’t want to miss this opportunity to see Walter, Bubba J, Melvin the Superhero Guy, and even Achmed the Dead Terrorist when tickets go on sale on November 6th at 10am!

What’s even better is that Danny & Sarah want you to win tickets before they go on sale, but not just any tickets! Listen all next week because they will be counting down to the front row!

Starting on Monday at 7:20a, Danny & Sarah will give away 5th row tickets and each day they will get closer to FRONT ROW FRIDAY!

