Have a “Suite” Night at the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Concert!

Your yearly Holiday Rock n’ Roll Tradition is back and better than ever!

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to KeyArena on November 25th and we have a “suite” contest just for the occasion!

We want to put you and 15 of your friend up in a suite for the 8pm showing of their critically acclaimed “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” presented by the Hallmark Channel. PLUS we will give you 4 parking passes to make transportation a breeze!

To enter the contest, all you need to do is text “TSO” to 24300!

You have until November 12th to enter at which point we will select 12 qualifiers who will each win a pair of tickets to the show. One lucky winner will win the grand prize of the suite!

For more details and rules, click here.

For an alternate means of entry click here.

