Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

IMG_3061 This just popped up in the neighborhood, your tax dollars at work. My photographer tells me they were made in a SODO warehouse where one of his unpopular bands rehearses.

He had no idea they were going in so close! Presumably Seattle Parks Department put 'em in the other day.

They're kind of nice, if a little bit weird. (Photos courtesy Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

But I know there are a LOT of legal-weed stores in SODO....one a few blocks from here even!

You can see it from the street, but it's kind of book-ends for the bike trail.

Maybe they got into some magic mushrooms, I dunno...

...I mean, this is some psychedelic **** going on here.

But Vanderpool says the women who made it are really quite nice, and it's not like they were driving home in Benzes or anything.

And while I'd prefer they'd just plant some yummy red alder trees.....

...I like Art. So thanks for buying that for us.

