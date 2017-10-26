                                     Mike Gastineau: Hawks And Graham Both Fight Through Adversity For Road Win Read More

Sarah’s Beer of the Week 10.26.17

Happy beer face!

When the weather gets colder and wetter, my beer drinking patterns do change a bit. Sometimes I try to step out of my comfort zone and try something different. You all know I love me some IPA. But this week, I opted for a Rodenbach Grand Cru. This is a sour red/brown ale from Belgium. This is the sort of beer people pour into a snifter and drink slowly while reading a good book.  Many say to savor it like a glass of fine wine.  This is a world class beer, but certainly has a flavor profile that’s not for everyone. It’s big and bold. It is sour. It is woodsy and vinegary. If you like sours, you need to try this. It’s available in a smaller bottle (11 oz) but is still something you could share. It’s a big flavor but just 6%ABV. It’s a pretty special beer, so heck, who needs to share, just pour into the whole thing into a fancy glass and enjoy my friends.

