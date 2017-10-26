Sarah’s Beer of the Week 10.26.17

When the weather gets colder and wetter, my beer drinking patterns do change a bit. Sometimes I try to step out of my comfort zone and try something different. You all know I love me some IPA. But this week, I opted for a Rodenbach Grand Cru. This is a sour red/brown ale from Belgium. This is the sort of beer people pour into a snifter and drink slowly while reading a good book. Many say to savor it like a glass of fine wine. This is a world class beer, but certainly has a flavor profile that’s not for everyone. It’s big and bold. It is sour. It is woodsy and vinegary. If you like sours, you need to try this. It’s available in a smaller bottle (11 oz) but is still something you could share. It’s a big flavor but just 6%ABV. It’s a pretty special beer, so heck, who needs to share, just pour into the whole thing into a fancy glass and enjoy my friends.