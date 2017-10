Are you ready for another 102.5 KZOK Free Concert Friday?!

Well, listen up because this week, we have your shot at snagging tickets to see Judas Priest on April 15th next year at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent!

All day Friday, listen for the Woodstock guy and when you hear him, be caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025 or 206-426-1025 and you will win a pair of tickets to the show!

Just make sure you leave your earplugs at home because this concert will rock!