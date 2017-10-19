Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver was just here a couple of weeks ago, lamenting the now 16 year long dry spell for a Seattle sports team who’s season ended Rocktober 1st…so when this crime went down the other day, she returned to the scene to offer her alibi in case anyone suspects her. She’s a fan of course, and wouldn’t have done it even if she could…which she can’t. So just stop thinking that.
If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could be headed to the Renton Red Lion Hotel for an amazing overnight Seahawks-themed overnight Halloween party they’re calling…Boo Friday, on Rocktober 27th! You’ll be treated to your first two refreshments, unlimited appetizers, live music from The Weatherheads (they must be electricians, we know what those are), a prize-heavy costume contest judged by ex-Seahawks Joe Tafoya and Jordan “Big Play Babs” Babineaux, a room for the night, and a couple of Mimosas and discount on breakky the next morning!*
But wait…that’s not all!
You’ll also get a pair of tickets to see actor, television personality, comedian, singer, presenter, and game show host Wayne Brady doing stand-up comedy at the Emerald Queen Friday AC/December 1st !
As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!
*Kids! This is an adult event requiring you to be 21 years of age or older. We know it’s not fair that you can be in the Army but can’t have a beer. We don’t make the laws, write your congressperson!