Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver was just here a couple of weeks ago, lamenting the now 16 year long dry spell for a Seattle sports team who’s season ended Rocktober 1st…so when this crime went down the other day, she returned to the scene to offer her alibi in case anyone suspects her. She’s a fan of course, and wouldn’t have done it even if she could…which she can’t. So just stop thinking that.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could be headed to the Renton Red Lion Hotel for an amazing overnight Seahawks-themed overnight Halloween party they’re calling…Boo Friday, on Rocktober 27th! You’ll be treated to your first two refreshments, unlimited appetizers, live music from The Weatherheads (they must be electricians, we know what those are), a prize-heavy costume contest judged by ex-Seahawks Joe Tafoya and Jordan “Big Play Babs” Babineaux, a room for the night, and a couple of Mimosas and discount on breakky the next morning!*

But wait…that’s not all!

You’ll also get a pair of tickets to see actor, television personality, comedian, singer, presenter, and game show host Wayne Brady doing stand-up comedy at the Emerald Queen Friday AC/December 1st !

Why yes, I was here just a few weeks ago!

This was just put here at the start of this last season in April, and I hadn't got a shot of it yet.

The team keeps going back to this guy, 'cause they haven't been to the playoffs for 16 years now...

...and NEVER to the Big One...not even with HIM!

But that's why they put of this statue of him here, at the end of another perfect swing, accurate right down to his Nikes.

But this week some baseball-hatin' scumbag did something awful...

And seeing as how unlike Little League or college-ball, the MLB only allows bats made of WOOD...

...naturally I suspect some of you might suspect ME!

After all....WOOD....it's what's for dinner!

If I HAD done it, it might have gone down like THIS....

....gnaw...gnaw...gnaw...

...munch munch...gnaw...munch munch...

But THAT bat is made of BRONZE. You will NOT find it on any list of things Beavers eat. Anyhow there are plenty of wood bats in there.

And Seattle's Finest already caught the vandal, and recovered the bat...they just have to figure out how to glue it back on. Anyhow, I'm pretty sure they have insurance here.

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

*Kids! This is an adult event requiring you to be 21 years of age or older. We know it’s not fair that you can be in the Army but can’t have a beer. We don’t make the laws, write your congressperson!