Sarah's Beer of the Week 10.19.17

Astoria Oregon. Home to The Goonies. And Fort George Brewery. While I haven’t been to the brewery, I do periodically buy cans of their delicious beer. This time around, a friend brought over a can of the special edition Suicide Squeeze IPA. This is a collaboration with the Seattle record label Suicide Squeeze. They are using a variety of hops, Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo. It packs a hop punch but isn’t bitter. Nice smooth aftertaste. 7.2% ABV, so you feel it but don’t taste the heat of a higher ABV brew. It’s a smooth, very good tasting IPA. This is a limited edition beer that is usually found in the Spring/Summer. Perfect time to drink it as it has a full body but is refreshing. While Fall is arrived, a beer like this is helping me hang on to the warm weather memories as long as a can. Bigger, bolder IPA’s and stouts are right around the corner. Until then, I’ll savor this delicious can of Suicide Squeeze IPA. YUM.

