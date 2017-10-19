The 20th Annual Rock the Harvest powered by Delta Air Lines

102.5 KZOK is once again proud to host the 20th annual Rock the Harvest Radiothon benefiting Northwest Harvest powered by Delta Air Lines. The need in Washington for nutritional food is still great. 1 in 5 kids in Washington State live in a household that struggles to put food on the table and Washington ranks as the 25th hungriest state in the nation.

Over the past 19 years, you have helped us raise over $920,000 and on November 2nd, we are aiming to break the $1 million barrier! We are relying on your generosity this year to help feed the hungriest people in Washington. This year, from 7am to 6pm on Thursday, November 2rd, we will turn the airwaves over to Rock the Harvest 2017 powered by Delta Air Lines!

We invite you to make a donation of $67 which will go to feed a family of three 100 meals, that’s just $.67 per family!

ON THE MORNING OF NOVEMBER 2ND, CALL 1-866-890-1025 TO CALL TO MAKE YOUR DONATION.

For every person that donates $67 or more, they will receive a commemorative Rock the Harvest t-shirt!

We would like to thank our sponsors for without their help and support, none of this would be possible: