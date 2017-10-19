Eagles Share Live 1976 Version of ‘Hotel California’

By Scott T. Sterling

Talk about a flashback in time.

It’s October 1976, and Eagles fans are packed into the Los Angeles Forum to see the band perform. The band launch into an epic new song most of them have never heard before, and it turns out to be the Eagles’ magnum opus, “Hotel California.”

That moment will be included in the upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe edition of Hotel California, which the band has shared ahead of its Nov. 24th release.

This live take on “Hotel California” is just one of the ten tracks from that same 1976 concert in L.A. included on the second disc of the upcoming reissue.

The most robust version of the re-release comes in an 11 x 11 hardbound book and also features rare and unseen photos from the era, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster.

The Eagles are currently finishing up a run of North American tour dates, which wraps Oct. 27 at Detroit’s sparkling new Little Caesars Arena.