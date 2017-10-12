Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Filed Under: Alaskan Brewing Company, Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, North American Beaver, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, Where has Sarah’s Beaver Been?
Slatons Beaver Shot

Sarah’s Beaver always enjoys getting out with her co-workers, and this week got an offer from one who hadn’t before. She was pleasantly surprised when the usually mysterious Steve Slaton offered to take her on an “urban hike”, but…well, he only took one picture! It’s of one of Seattle’s bodies of water, you’ll have to be specific in naming it, but…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win an Alaska Brewing Company Prize Package that includes a restaurant-quality Alaskan Amber sign for you home bar, and you’ll enjoy quaffing frosty cold ones from 12 brewery glasses!

beaver on slatons deck Where Has Sarahs Beaver Been?

(Photo courtesy Steve Slaton)

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

 

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live