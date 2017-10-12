P!nk Joins Guns N’ Roses for ‘Patience’

By Robyn Collins

Guns N’ Roses surprised a capacity crowd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last night (Oct. 11) when they invited, not Stephen Adler, not Angus Young, but pop star P!ink to rock out with them during “Patience.”

Related: Pink’s Love Letter to Eminem Leads to ‘Revenge’

First, the audience sang along to every word of the 1989 classic. Then came the emblematic Slash guitar solo. Finally, P!nk strutted onstage and sang the third verse of the song.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart posted a clip of the moment, writing, “This is pretty f—— amazing. Wifey @pink killed it with #GunsAndRoses!!!!

“Patience” appears on the EP G N’ R Lies.

Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour continues tonight (Oct. 12) at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Pink’s new project, Beautiful Trauma, is scheduled to drop tomorrow (Oct. 13). The mother of two will tour next year to support the new record.

Check out P!nk and the band below: