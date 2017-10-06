Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Live Concert Film ‘Wembley or Bust’

By Scott T. Sterling

Jeff Lynne and his band ELO enjoyed a triumphant return in 2016.

Selling out shows around the world and releasing a well-received new album, Alone in the Universe, the band re-established itself as one of classic rock’s premier attractions.

This year, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Related: Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Midland Cover ELO

Now, Lynne has revealed Wembley or Bust, a new concert film and accompanying album recorded at the band’s sold-out Wembley Stadium concert from last summer. It’s set for release on Nov. 17.

“It’s the best time I ever had in music,” Lynne said of the Wembley Stadium show for 60,000 fans last June in a press statement. “It is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Wembley or Bust will be available in multiple formats, including a triple-vinyl set. Watch the trailer and check out the tracklist below.

1. Standin’ In The Rain

2. Evil Woman

3. All Over The World

4. Showdown

5. Livin’ Thing

6. Do Ya

7. When I Was A Boy

8. Handle With Care

9. Last Train to London

10. Xanadu

11. Rockaria!

12. Can’t Get It Out Of My Head

13. 10538 Overture

14. Twilight

15. Ma-Ma-Ma Belle

16. Shine A Little Love

17. Wild West Hero

18. Sweet Talkin’ Woman

19. Telephone Line

20. Turn To Stone

21. Don’t Bring Me Down

22. Mr. Blue Sky

23. Roll Over Beethoven