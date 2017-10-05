TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO JOIN NATE & SPIKE IN NEW YORK!

Sarah’s Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Filed Under: Bellevue Brewing Company, Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, Sarah's Beer of the Week
Dave Buhler from Elysian

I’ve been writing my beer blog for many moons now and one point of noticed from the get go is the camaraderie between breweries. Brewers want other brewers to succeed. And most have respect for other breweries and what they are doing. That point was further enforced when I attended Elysian’s Great Pumpkin Beer Festival at the Seattle Center. Sadly, KZOK’s brewing partners at Bellevue Brewing Company were not one of local participants this year, but many many others from WA and around the country were. Big Time Brewing, Hi-Fi Brewing, Georgetown Brewing, Lowercase Brewing, Mollusk Brewing…and that’s just to name a few. There were SO many beers to choose from. Now, I’ll admit, pumpkin beer is not my favorite. But I did sample an incredible array of flavors and styles. A few standouts for me: Elysian’s Torta Porta (a spicy porter that was outstanding), Wicked Weed Brewing’s Smokin’ Pumpkin Porter, Pfriem Family Brewers Pumpkin Beer, and Dogfish Head Punkin’. There is so much beer to drink, but there is much more to this festival than the drinking. There were bands playing, pumpkin carving, displays, food trucks and lots of people dressed in orange. If you missed out on this years festival, put this on your must do list for next year.  Prost!

img 1422 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Cheers!

img 1459 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Great outfit!

img 1442 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Chaotic Noise Marching Corps

img 1445 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Chaotic Noise Marching Corps

img 1449 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Sarah and a pumpkin

img 1425 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Dave and Olivia

img 1430 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Sarah and Elysian’s Dave Buhler

img 1434 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Yummy

img 1435 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Yum

img 1451 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Making new friends

img 1453 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Traxedo’s. Genius.

img 1454 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Orange is the theme!

img 1455 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

pumpkin carving

img 1456 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Pumpkin carving

img 1432 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Dave Buhler from Elysian

img 14361 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Ice sculpture

img 1440 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

The crowd builds at the Seattle Center

img 1450 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Pumkin beer selfie

img 1433 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Beautiful day at the Seattle Center

img 1438 Sarahs Beer of the Week 10.05.17

Oh My Gourd!

 

