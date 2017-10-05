Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine Lead Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

By Jon Wiederhorn

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame presentation next April just might look a lot like the annual Brit Awards celebration. UK artists Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Kate Bush, Judas Priest, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues and Eurythmics have all been announced as nominees for induction in 2018.

Of course, numerous U.S. artists are also on the list: Bon Jovi, Rage Against the Machine, J. Geils Band, LL Cool J, the Meters, the Cars, MC5, the Zombies, Nina Simone, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Link Wray and Sister Rosetta Tharpe are among the 19 acts in contention for slots next year.

All of the English artists are making their first appearance, aside from Depeche Mode, who were nominated last year. Many of the American acts have received past votes; This is the fifth time on the list for J. Geils Band, the fourth for LL Cool J and The Meters, the third for The Cars, MC5 and The Zombies and the second for Bon Jovi, Rufus and Chaka Khan and Link Wray, Billboard reports.

This year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees were required to have released their first recording in 1992 (25 years ago) or before to be eligible for selection. The bulk of the votes for this year’s class will come from 800 artists, historians and music industry professionals that compose the elected Rock Hall voters. The public can also weigh in by casting ballots by December 5 at the Rock Hall’s official site.

Inductees will be announced in December and formally inducted on April 14. HBO will broadcast the awards show later in 2018.