Life Coach with Special Guest Rick Jones 10-04-17

Separation, Divorce, Child Custody Issues???   Rick Jones of Goldberg Jones joined us in studio for today’s Life Coach segment.  Rick answered listeners’ specific questions about the difference between an adjustment and a modification to child support, division of property purchased by an unmarried couple, medical insurance as part of a child support order, and so much more.

You can reach Rick Jones, anytime, at 1-800-DIVORCE.  And remember, Rick joins us the first Wednesday of each month for a very special edition of Life Coach.

