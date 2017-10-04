Life Coach with Special Guest Rick Jones 10-04-17

Separation, Divorce, Child Custody Issues??? Rick Jones of Goldberg Jones joined us in studio for today’s Life Coach segment. Rick answered listeners’ specific questions about the difference between an adjustment and a modification to child support, division of property purchased by an unmarried couple, medical insurance as part of a child support order, and so much more.

You can reach Rick Jones, anytime, at 1-800-DIVORCE. And remember, Rick joins us the first Wednesday of each month for a very special edition of Life Coach.