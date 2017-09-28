Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

There’s a joke these days, “What’s the national Bird of Seattle?”…”The Crane!“…because there’s so much damned construction going on. But this week a different kind of Crane started appearing all over Seattle…so Sarah’s Beaver went to a nearby gathering spot to see if there were any there.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see your Seattle Thunderbirds take on arch-rivals the Portland Winterhawks at the ShoWare Center in Kent Saturday Rocktober 7th.

But wait…that’s not all!

You’ll also get…The Who: The Ultimate Collection and The Eagles: Their Greatest Hits, Volumes 1 & 2 in the newfangled “Compact Disc” format for your listening enjoyment!

From what I've heard, they're Crane-birds made of paper using the ancient Japanese art of "Origami". Pretty sure this ain't one of 'em.

I did find a crushed pack of smokes and an emptey airline bottle of "Rumplemintz", but no Cranes yet.

You'd think if they were "all over Seattle", there'd be one here...

...but far no luuu....wait a minute...what's that down there?

It sort of looks like an Origami Crane...only flatter.

Supposedly if you unfold them, the paper has weird stuff...let's have a look!

There's Kurt Cobain...playing guitar in Heaven I guess....

And Russell Wilson with devil horns sitting on a bong

And the Starbuck's Siren...and something else I dunno what the hell it is...

Well anyhow, this side is kind of psychedelic...

But the other side makes no sense at all, except for today's date printed there: 9/28/2017

What does it mean? Beats the hell out of me. I do know it's sunny...and Nate Conners called in sick. Big surprise there!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!