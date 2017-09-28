TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO JOIN NATE & SPIKE IN NEW YORK!

Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

There’s a joke these days, “What’s the national Bird of Seattle?”…”The Crane!“…because there’s so much damned construction going on. But this week a different kind of Crane started appearing all over Seattle…so Sarah’s Beaver went to a nearby gathering spot to see if there were any there.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see your Seattle Thunderbirds take on arch-rivals the Portland Winterhawks at the ShoWare Center in Kent Saturday Rocktober 7th.

But wait…that’s not all!

You’ll also get…The Who: The Ultimate Collection and The Eagles: Their Greatest Hits, Volumes 1 & 2 in the newfangled “Compact Disc” format for your listening enjoyment!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

