JOIN NATE & SPIKE IN NEW YORK!

Sarah’s Beer of the Week 09.28.17

Filed Under: Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Bale Breaker Migrant Series, Chuck's Hop Shop, Sarah's Beer of the Week, Sesiones Del Migrante
Bale Breaker at Chuck's

If you are a beer drinker, Chuck’s Hop Shop is a must.  The tap list is huge.  The bottles are seemingly endless.  You can drink in or take it home.  They have every style of beer imaginable.  Matt and I stopped in to their Central District location (the other is Greenwood) over the weekend.  While he went for a sour, I opted for an IPA.  No shock there.  I spotted something I’d never seen, a Mango IPA from Bale Breaker Brewing Company.  Bale Breaker makes an outstanding IPA and Pale.  Turns out this is a special collaboration between Mexican brewers in Mexico, and the BB brewers in Yakima.  It’s to celebrate the Mexican migrant workers who pick the hops.  Pretty cool.  The beer is very delicious.  It’s very hoppy, bold, but does not have a lot of mango flavor.  It’s not very fruity.  But, it’s a very good IPA!  If you are looking for a fruit beer, you haven’t found it.  If you’re looking for a complex IPA with a sweetish edge, here ya go.  And don’t forget to visit Chucks…so good!

img 20170923 1433416 Sarahs Beer of the Week 09.28.17

Bale Breaker at Chuck’s

img 20170923 1434107 Sarahs Beer of the Week 09.28.17

Tons of taps

img 20170923 1433559 Sarahs Beer of the Week 09.28.17

Matt having a taste of his brew

img 20170923 1434040 Sarahs Beer of the Week 09.28.17

Look at all this beer

img 20170923 1433327 Sarahs Beer of the Week 09.28.17

Happy beer face

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live