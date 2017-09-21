Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Sarah’s Beaver always likes to visit museums…and she’s been to all of these before. If you can only name one of them, that’ll be good enough…we’re only putting up these old pictures because this Saturday is special…because you can go to all of them…for FREE! It’s a special day, being promoted by only the biggest museum in America, in the other Washington. You have to go to their website to download a free ticket, but…did I mention it’s free?

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, with Seattle’s own Heart’s Nancy Wilson in the Key Arena Saturday November 11th!

This place is part of the deal, and it's only 2 blocks from the KZOK studios.

This thing, that sat on Mercer street for years, is there now.

It's a "Toe" truck...get it?

This museum displays all the geeky Trek stuff Paul Allen has bought...

...it should...he owns it too. Khaaaaan!

This one is free Saturday as well...

...Its mostly here because of the little airplane company that started in that red building.

But they have buttloads of airplanes that company didn't make...

...Like that French/English one Phil Collins once used to do two shows in one day on opposite sides of an ocean.

You'll remember why I went here in 2014...this museum made a bet with it's counterpart in Denver...who lost the bet, big time!

43-8 was one of the most lopsided Super Bowl wins ever, and it meant they got to keep this famous sculpture, appropriately called "The Bronco Buster".

They own this building too, their original museum, but it's currently closed for remodel.

Almost every museum in the Puget Sound area...hell, in America...is part of the deal.

EXCEPT for this one in Tacoma!

Who wouldn't want to go see Emma Peel's car for free?

Well....sure they're being cheap, but...what do you want for nothin'?

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!