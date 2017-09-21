Sarah’s Beer of the Week 09.21.17

I have a bit of a love hate with San Diego. The weather is fantastic. The beer scene is ridiculously good. Their baseball stadium is gorgeous. That baseball team is stinky, and sometimes the scene in the city is too laid back for me. But back to the beer scene. I have yet to meet a beer in San Diego I didn’t like. They really know what they’re doing. This week I bought a bomber from Modern Times. On the bottle it said “dank and juice”. I couldn’t resist. Accumulated Knowledge from Modern Times is made with some yummy popular hop varieties like Simcoe and Amarillo. There is a great nose of citrus and pine. It’s smooth, slightly bitter, and overall, quite wonderful. Dank and juicy refers to the hops, which are bold. Yet, not overpowering. At 6.2% ABV it’s a smooth drinker. Man, I really loved this beer. With some accumulated knowledge I’m finding my love/hate with San Diego is leaning much more to the love.