Still haven’t gotten your Scorpions’ tickets yet?

Don’t fret because we have your last chance tickets to the show on September 30th at the Tacoma Dome! To win, listen to 102.5 KZOK all week and when you hear them play, be caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025 and just like that, you are in!

What’s even better, one lucky winner will be automatically upgraded to the second row AND will get a pair of backstage Meet & Greet passes to meet the band! All you have to do to win is listen! Easy as that!