Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

How the mighty have fallen! Sarah’s Beaver visits the former Seattle headquarters of what once was one of the biggest, most trusted companies in America. Part of it’s space is now being claimed by the very Seattle company that’s all but killed it.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to start the Holiday season off with the Trans Siberian Orchestra at the Key Arena Saturday November 25th!

Like most Seattle neighborhoods, this one is changing...fast!

This now boarded up Greek restaurant served some of the first Gyros sandwiches in Seattle.

And this place sold leftovers from WWII for years.

The Union Pacific Railroad built this 2 million square foot building for the World's largest retailer in 1912.

But Sears hasn't been the world's largest retailer for a while now...they gave over half to the coffee company in '97.

Sears closed their store there for good last year...

...and now the Seattle company that took their place has moved in!

You can still have groceries...and damn near everything else...delivered.

But food stays fresher if you come pick it up.

So far, there are only two of these in town. The other is in Ballard.

Dunno what this is, but it looks very high-tech. It probably sends out brain-waves telling you to buy more stuff.

This guy's never seen Beaver before I guess.

You used to be able to mail order houses from this building right out of the catalog.

Now Starbucks has got other plans for the rest of the old "longest continuously operating Sears store in the world."

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!