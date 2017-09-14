JOIN NATE & SPIKE IN NEW YORK!

Sarah’s Beer of the Week 09.14.17

Beer from Hong Kong in Hong Kong

I spent last week in Hong Kong and Singapore .  Asia isn’t a hotbed of up and coming craft breweries, and part of that is because it’s just hot.  Most of the beer you want to drink is lighter, less ABV and easy drinking.  Carlsberg is everywhere, as is Tsingtao (from China). Tiger Beer is from Singapore and has been around since 1932.  When it’s 80% humidity, and 95 degrees, a lager goes down quite nicely.  I did manage to find a few interesting local beers, and some that packed a bit more flavor.  Check out my pictures below!

