KISS’ Gene Simmons Will Deliver ‘The Vault’ to Your House for $50,000

By Scott T. Sterling

KISS bassist Gene Simmons is set to reveal The Vault, a special 150-song collection of unreleased solo material featuring “notable rock ‘n’ roll artists including members of Kiss past and present.”

The mysterious set comes “packaged in a massive 12” x 12” x 6” leather-bound commemorative book featuring dozens of never-seen-before images of Simmons over his 50-year career” and will only be sold online in special VIP packages that offer personal face-time with the KISS demon, which of course won’t come cheap.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the packages start at $2000, which gets fans a spot at one of 21 “Vault Experience” events across the world where they will receive the personalized and autographed box set as well a “songs and stories” playback and Q&A session with Simmons. Fans at this events will also get a one-on-one photo and video time with the “God of Thunder.”

Fans willing to kick down a cool $25,000 can attend one of 11 “Producer Experience” events, which includes all of the above plus “an intimate hour in a recording studio with Gene listening to tracks from The Vault” plus an executive producer’s credit on the set itself.

The big spenders with $50,000 burning a hole in their pockets can have the KISS founder personally delivering The Vault right to your home, where you and up to 25 friends can kick back for a full two hours with Mr. Simmons. There’s no word on if he’ll show up in full KISS regalia, but for $50k Simmons should at least spit a few fireballs in the front yard.