JOIN NATE & SPIKE IN NEW YORK!

It’s a Free Concert Friday!

Filed Under: Bob Seger, Free Concert Friday
(Photo by Matthew Lamb / matthewlambphotography.com)

Friday usually means the weekend is practically upon us, it also means that KZOK is throwing another FREE CONCERT FRIDAY your way!

Listen to 102.5 KZOK all day long and when you hear the Free Concert Friday sounder go off, be caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025 and you could win tickets to see Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band before they go on sale when they come to Seattle on November 11th at KeyArena!

Even if you don’t win, you can still purchase tickets when they go on sale on September 16ths at 10:00 AM.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live