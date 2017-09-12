Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley of KISS to Reunite Onstage

By Scott T. Sterling

You wanted the best, you got the best. Well, almost.

Related: KISS’ Gene Simmons Will Deliver ‘The Vault’ to Your House for $50,000

While KISS fans pine for the band’s original lineup to take the stage again, they’ll get the next best thing when Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley reunite onstage at an upcoming Hurricane Harvey benefit show. It will mark the first time the two former bandmates have shared a stage in 16 years.

The moment will happen at The Children Matter Benefit Concert in St. Paul, MN, with proceeds slated for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The show is set for September 20 at CHS Field Stadium, with the Gene Simmons Band headlining. Support acts include Cheap Trick, Ace Frehley, and Don Felder of the Eagles. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, it has been confirmed that Simmons and Frehley will indeed perform together at some point during the event.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.