The Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns to Seattle!

102.5 KZOK is proud to welcome the Trans-Siberian Orchestra “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” presented by the Hallmark Channel back to KeyArena on Saturday, November 25th! Dubbed “Rock Theater” by the late Paul O’Neill, TSO has thrilled audiences for over 20 years with their exciting mix of special effects, music, and storytelling.

The group decided earlier this year to continue their yearly tradition to celebrate the accomplishments and honor the passing of the group’s late creator/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 15th.

Just like previous years, a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Northwest Harvest! To date, over $13 million has been donated to various charities across North America.