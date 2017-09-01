LISTEN: Ed Cunningham Talks Football and his Decision to step away as a Broadcaster.

Former University of Washington Husky and NFL Lineman, Ed Cunningham, decided to step away from broadcasting college football games on ABC and ESPN earlier this week amidst the controversy over the dangers associated with playing the sport he loved. He called into 102.5 KZOK to talk with his good friend Spike O’Neill about his decision to leave one of the top jobs in sports broadcasting.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Ed Cunningham since his playing days at the University of Washington. Through those glory days, his time as an NFL lineman and his long career in broadcasting, I have known Ed to be a thoughtful man who chooses his words wisely and makes informed decisions. His decision to walk away at the height of his career that he loves takes courage and understanding. I truly appreciate him giving us the first interview since his decision to walk away from the game that has given him everything was announced.”

– Spike O’Neill