Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

(Photos by Sam Drake/Scotty Images)

Sarah’s Beaver doesn’t often go home with co-workers…she’s long had an unwritten rule about dipping her quill in the company inkwell, but…well our promotions coordinator Sam is a smooth-talking devil! And he didn’t shove me in the saddlebag of his motorcycle like Vanderpool always does! We took the future of Seattle-area transportation to his love nest!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been, you could win a $50 gift certificate to the Bellevue Brewing Company, makers of the quintessentially Northwesty KZOK Electric Citrus IPA and the slightly higher-test but equally delicious High Voltage Double IPA!

But wait….that’s not all!

Because you’ll want to lay down a base for all that yummy beer, you’ll also get a $25 gift certificate to Eat Fresh at Subway!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

Listen Live