The Rolling Stones Share Trippy Lyric Video for ‘2000 Light Years From Home’

By Hayden Wright

Their Satanic Majesties Request marked a turning point for The Rolling Stones in 1967. On their eighth studio album, the Stones dabbled in psychedelic sounds and unconventional instrumentation. The record’s provocative title and new musical direction marked a transitional moment in the band’s artistic trajectory, and this year Their Satanic Majesties Request celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Related: The Rolling Stones to Release New ‘From The Vault’ Collection

To celebrate, the band just released a lyric video for the album track “2000 Light Years from Home,” which features signature East Asian imagery, UFOs, bursting flowers and animated typography. The song was a B-side to “She’s a Rainbow” and was released as its own single in some countries.

On September 22, the Stones will release a special edition of Their Satanic Majesties Request, complete with vinyl and hybrid SACD versions of both audiophile mono and stereo mixes. The package includes original artwork from the 1967 release as well as a 20-page book, featuring an essay from music historian Rob Bowman. The re-release allows fans to go behind the scenes of the significant album and its recording. Pre-order Their Satanic Majesties Request here.

Watch the lyric video for “2000 Light Years From Home” below: