Battle at the Boat returns on September 9th at the Emerald Queen Casino I-5 Showroom and Danny & Sarah have your tickets to the fights! Watch as Brian Vera (26-11-0, 16 KOs) fights Mike Gavronski (23-2-1, 14 KOs) in the super middleweight, 10-round main event!

If you want to see these two titans battle it out, listen to Danny and Sarah weekdays at 7:20 AM and they might send you there!