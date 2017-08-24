Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Being a large, primarily nocturnal semi-aquatic rodent, Sarah’s Beaver doesn’t always understand human concepts like “Time” and “Birthdays”, but….well she always enjoys a good party.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see your seemingly 500-Proof yet still in the Wild Card playoff hunt Seattle Mariners beat the snot out of the division leading Houston Astros, Tuesday Zeptember 5th!

It's not often Sarah whips her Beaver out in public.

But everyone's happy when she does.

And everyone with a camera...which is pretty much everyone these days...wants a Beaver-shot.

Some are more...shall we say salacious? Than others.

This guy couldnt wait to get Sarahs Beaver between his legs

And someone always wants to lick Sarahs Beaver.

DannysBDay-0819_120 Someone? I meant to say...everyone.

Group-licking is kind of gross.

But most folks are really very nice...

...and draw the line at "heavy petting".

Sarah's Beaver got petted a lot.

Even Captain Morgan and Paul! (Photos by Gus Swanson/Scotty Images)

Lots of three-way action going on at this party.

I mean LOTS!

And gender makes no difference.

I suppose I should remember some of their names....

...but after a while it all becomes a blur.

It was fun though...

Some wanted a selfie with the Birthday Boy...

...but we all know who the real star here was.

Thanks to everyone for coming out.

This guy looks a whole lot like Rick Jones, Divorce Lawyer for men.

By now you're probably getting tired of flipping through these photos...

...but the folks who posed for them...

...will all want to see their Beaver-Shots....

so....you know....

...here they are!

Normally youd have to cough up a credit card number...

...to see this many Beaver Shots...

...in one place. Oh God, enough with the tongue!

This old-fashioned guy wants to start with a kiss!

I guess I'm Seattles most popular Beaver!

This guys a dead ringer for Don Henley of The Eagles

Finally! Sarah comes back for her Beaver!

Wait....you thought we were done? "Sarah, may I pet your Beaver?"

Sure, why not, everyone else is...

Thanks to everyone who signed Danny's giant birthday card.

Somehow I don't think there will be enough cake to go around...

I'd be holding out for some wood cake...

If I knew when my birthday was...

Oh, and in case you were wondering where we were...

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!