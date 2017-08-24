JOIN NATE & SPIKE IN NEW YORK!

Sarah’s Beer of the Week 08.30.17

YUM!

Session Ales have been popping up for a while now, and I confess, I’m rather picky about them.  While it’s nice to have a beer lower in ABV, I don’t want it toooo low.  I like to feel a little somethin’ somethin’ from my brew.  But mainly, they tend to be too light on flavor.  Founders Brewing has an award winning session (All Day IPA) that I decided to give a shot.  QFC carries it as a 15 pack.  Heck yeah.  Well, I suppose that’s a big commitment, if you don’t like it you have 14 more.  But Founders has yet to steer me wrong.  And the price was right.  The smell of this session IPA is exactly what I crave.  A bit floral, a hint of citrus, and no cat pee.  The taste is delicious.  Refreshing, not too bitter and a nicely balanced hop flavor.

If you’re new to IPA this is a great starting point, because it’s not too much of a sock in the nose.  It’s not overpowering.  Yet, it’s not lacking in hop flavor.  At 4.7% ABV you can enjoy many.  Is that why it’s in a 15 pack?  I’m not sure, but there are only 12 left…

img 1347 Sarahs Beer of the Week 08.30.17

Session ale? We’ll see how it tastes…

img 1350 Sarahs Beer of the Week 08.30.17

img 1351 Sarahs Beer of the Week 08.30.17

Happy beer face

img 1352 Sarahs Beer of the Week 08.30.17

Founders All Day IPA

