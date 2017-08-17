JOIN NATE & SPIKE IN NEW YORK!

Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, megadeth, North American Beaver, Tacoma Dome, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, The Scorpions, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?
(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

Set the wayback machine for earlier this summer, and you may recall that Sarah took her own Beaver out for a little trip to the Eastern part of our state that’s become world famous, world-wide, for its food and especially wine. Fat lot of good it did Sarah’s Beaver of course, Beavers eat wood. But recently another member of the staff took her back to the same town, only this time to a far more onerous landmark there…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see the biggest rock and roll band ever to come from Germany, The Scorpions, along with Megadeth, Saturday Zeptember 30th in the Tacoma Dome!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

More from The Danny Bonaduce Show - 5:45-9am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KZOK

WATCH NOW
Latest Music News
Sarah's Brewery Visit Videos

Listen Live