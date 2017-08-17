Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Set the wayback machine for earlier this summer, and you may recall that Sarah took her own Beaver out for a little trip to the Eastern part of our state that’s become world famous, world-wide, for its food and especially wine. Fat lot of good it did Sarah’s Beaver of course, Beavers eat wood. But recently another member of the staff took her back to the same town, only this time to a far more onerous landmark there…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see the biggest rock and roll band ever to come from Germany, The Scorpions, along with Megadeth, Saturday Zeptember 30th in the Tacoma Dome!

Well this doesn't look especially inviting.

Kind of hard to read the big white letters on the side of that little hill from here...

This sign looks even less inviting.

Anyone who did make it out of there would have a long way to run...

And if they were running they'd be up against this Soylent Green style scoop.

Looks like they let them grow some of their own food though.

Ah....now I can make out part of the letters...they say "Penit"-something.

It's hot as hell out here...I doubt they get air conditioning.

But this part of the grounds is nicely landscaped.

I'm gonna guess most of the people in there don't go in this way.

It's been there since 1886 according to this.

Even though our governor has put the kibosh on it...there's a gallows in there.

This guy I met works inside as a minister to the inmates...he seemed happy to meet someone who didn't want to shank him for once.

It's a big place...they call it "The Big House" for a reason.

And they don't do tours...which is good 'cause the guys inside haven't seen any Beaver for a long time...

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!