Are You Ready for Nate & Spike’s Excellent Road Trip?!

Calling all Seattle Football Fans! You could win a trip for 2 to watch Seattle battle New York at Metlife Stadium this October with Nate & Spike!

You and a guest will fly round trip with Nate & Spike to New York and experience New York as a “V.I.T.” (Very Important Twelve)! Between attending parties, tailgates, and a double decker tour of New York City, you will watch as Seattle takes the field against New York on October 22nd!

Nate & Spike decided that they are going to drive themselves to the game and are going to stop at some famous destinations along the way! Starting Monday, they will give clues as to where they are going to stop and if you can correctly identify the stop, you will qualify for the grand prize!

Just for qualifying, you will get a season pass of pizza from Papa John’s and a $50 gift card to the Seahawks Pro Shop at the Landing in Renton!

Listen and you could win the Ultimate Seattle Football Fan Trip!

