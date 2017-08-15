Free Concert Friday!

August 15, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Free Concert Friday, Guns N' Roses, The Gorge

Have any plans for labor day weekend this year? No? Well, good because KZOK has made your plans already!

We want to send you to see Guns N’ Roses at the Gorge Amphitheater and we are giving you a shot at winning tickets all Friday with a classic 102.5 KZOK Free Concert Friday!

Listen for the Woodstock guy cue to call and when you hear him, be caller 10 at 1-800-252-1025 and you will be headed to the Gorge on Sunday, September 3rd!

The best part is, Monday is a holiday so you will have extra time to recover!

