There are few things better in this world than listening to live music in an outdoor setting. Toss in beer and a build-your-own-burger bar and what you have is the perfect summer evening!

Danny and Sarah want you to experience this wondrous event on September 2nd at Snoqualmie Casino so they are giving you the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the event! Listen weekdays at 7:20 AM and you could be going to Bands, Brews, and Burgers!