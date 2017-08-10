Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

August 10, 2017 12:05 PM
(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

Dunno if you’ve noticed, but KZOK has teamed up with Destination Harley Davidson and Tito’s Handmade Vodka to give away a motorcycle…a really nice motorcycle, in the form of a 2017 Harley Davidson FXDL Dyna Low Rider! We’ve been doing this with a series of events at biker-friendly watering holes in the Puget Sound area, and this last SeaFair Sunday Sarah’s Beaver thought this would be a quieter and more relaxing place to go than a lake full of loud boats and jets…so she jumped in KZOK’s Bitchin’ Camaro and headed south with the crew!

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see the Sold Out Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers show at Safeco Field Saturday August 19th!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

