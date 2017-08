Our very own Danny Bonaduce is turning a year older! (Yeah, we can’t believe it either…)

This is cause for celebration and what better place to celebrate than at Henry’s Tavern on 1st Ave!

Join Danny, Sarah, Paul, Tori, and Derick as we wish Danny a happy birthday in the sun on Henry’s Patio on August 19th from 4 – 7 PM! Enjoy drink specials including Heritage Distilling and their BSB; brown sugar bourbon!

Come wish Danny a happy birthday and grab a refreshing drink!