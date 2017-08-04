Listen to Neil Young’s ‘Hitchhiker’ from Previously Unreleased Album

By Robyn Collins

Neil Young is getting ready to release Hitchhiker, an album that’s over 40 years old. He recorded the album in August 1976 in a single acoustic session at the Indigo Ranch Studios in Malibu.

Related: Neil Young Debuts ‘Children of Destiny’ Video

Though most of the songs from the project were eventually released on other albums, the collection itself never came out. Nonetheless, fan demand for the project has been high, so Young decided to finally give the people what they want. Hitchhiker will come out in its entirety on September 8, and will feature new production by John Hanlon.

In addition to the original versions of songs fans may know, the album also includes the previously unheard songs “Hawaii” and “Give Me Strength.”

Listen to the title track here: