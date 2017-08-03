Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

August 3, 2017 2:00 PM
Cool? It's actually kind of cold down there! (Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

Dunno if you’ve noticed, but it’s hotter than **** out there. Naturally Beavers take to water, but…and this comes as a big surprise to Sarah’s Beaversome humans don’t like getting in water at all. So she followed some to another spot, one that’s always naturally cool, even when it was 90 degrees outside…in fact it’s almost like stepping into November, without the rain.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Guns-N-Roses at The Gorge on Sunday Zeptember 3rd.

But wait! That’s not all!

Because Axl Rose doing his little Snake-Dance in his spandex shorts will get anyone aroused, you’ll also get a $50 Gift Card to Lover’s!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

Listen Live