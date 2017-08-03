Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

Dunno if you’ve noticed, but it’s hotter than **** out there. Naturally Beavers take to water, but…and this comes as a big surprise to Sarah’s Beaver…some humans don’t like getting in water at all. So she followed some to another spot, one that’s always naturally cool, even when it was 90 degrees outside…in fact it’s almost like stepping into November, without the rain.

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see Guns-N-Roses at The Gorge on Sunday Zeptember 3rd.

But wait! That’s not all!

Because Axl Rose doing his little Snake-Dance in his spandex shorts will get anyone aroused, you’ll also get a $50 Gift Card to Lover’s!

There's a thermometer here, and I checked it...it was still pretty early and it was already 90.

But down there it's nice and cool...these bikers are taking their leather jackets.

This U.S. Forest Service employee is quite happy to tell you everything about the place.

If you pry a little more, he'll tell you they're having a tough time since the President slashed their budget.

Mostly he apologized for the condition of the roads getting there, they took a beating this winter, and there's no money to fix 'em.

It's about an hour hike to do the lower part.

It's awfully dark down there...

My photographer spent a long time trying to get the lighting right.

But we didn't care, 'cause it's so nice and cool...it stays at 42 degrees year 'round!

We managed to get some interesting Beaver Shots....

...of America's longest continuous Lava Tube.

Your Cascade volcanoes don't really have molten lava like the ones in Hawaii...but that's what made this cave.

And there are no apes, only bats.

It got the name because it was explored by some Boy Scouts who called themselves "the St. Helens Apes" in the 50's.

It's in the Mt. St. Helens national Volcanic Monument...

And these folks from Eastern WA will tell you, it's a great place to beat the heat!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!