Watch Motörhead’s Reverential Video for David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’

By Abby Hassler

Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister and David Bowie passed away within a couple weeks of each other. Before they died, however, Kilmister paid tribute to his fellow rock legend by recording a cover of Bowie’s iconic hit “Heroes.”

A video accompanies the surprising and catchy new rendition, which features live footage of the band rocking out to the tune. They only performed it once, in June 2015, before Kilmister passed away in December of that year.

“It’s such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be,” guitarist Phil Campbell told Rolling Stone . “Lemmy ended up loving our version.”

The song is featured on the band’s upcoming posthumous album, Under Cöver, which will be released September 1. Motörhead recorded the album back in 2015, covering tracks from the Ramones, Sex Pistols, Judas Priest, Metallica and others.

Watch the video of Motörhead covering Bowie’s “Heroes” below: