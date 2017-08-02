The Jam Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set

By Hayden Wright

It’s been 40 years since The Jam made their Top of the Pops TV debut with “In The City,” described as “one of the most incendiary debut singles ever.” Their debut album of the same name also premiered in 1977, four decades ago. To commemorate the 40th anniversary, a limited edition five-disc box set will explore The Jam’s celebration of British punk and youth culture.

Titled 1977, the box set includes remastered versions of In the City and its follow-up This Is The Modern World, as well as unreleased demos and live recordings. The final disc is a DVD, which contains television appearances and live performances from the band’s run. In the late 70s, The Jam netted 18 consecutive Top 40 singles in the U.K., including four number ones.

Additionally, fans who buy the set will get a 144-page book featuring new liner notes, period photos and a wealth of cuttings, reviews and memorabilia from 1977. The collection will be released on October 20—but fans can pre-order it here.