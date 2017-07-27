Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

July 27, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Shots, Castor Canadensis, North American Beaver, Peter Frampton, Sexy Beaver Shots, The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show, The Steve Miller Band, The White River Amphitheater, Where has Sarah's Beaver Been?
They're baaaack...(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

After last week’s lengthy traffic snarl getting to the winter home of the Seafair Pirates in Arrrrlington, Sarah’s Beaver couldn’t get anyone to take her anywhere cool. So she went outside. And saw a brand new thing, but a thing that’s not all that new, in fact it failed dismally not so long ago, and cost us all a buttload of money…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton at the White River Amphitheater Saturday August 5th!

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!

 

