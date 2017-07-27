Where Has Sarah’s Beaver Been?

After last week’s lengthy traffic snarl getting to the winter home of the Seafair Pirates in Arrrrlington, Sarah’s Beaver couldn’t get anyone to take her anywhere cool. So she went outside. And saw a brand new thing, but a thing that’s not all that new, in fact it failed dismally not so long ago, and cost us all a buttload of money…

If you can tell Danny and Sarah where her Beaver has been Friday morning, you could win a pair of tickets to see The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton at the White River Amphitheater Saturday August 5th!

They're baaaack...(Photos by Scott Vanderpool/Scotty Images)

Well, not exactly...these are owned by a private company, and didn't cost taxpayers a dime.

And they just dump 'em on the sidewalk...the last time it cost us millions...AND parking spaces.

Much like a ride-sharing Car-To-Go, you use an app on your phone...

...which unlocks the lock on the back wheel, and off you go!

Like any good drug dealer, the first one's always free.

Looks like the drug-dealer approach is working, they've been appearing and disappearing on our street all week.

Their predecessor Pronto bikes were mostly being ridden downhill, and had to be trucked back up.

This orange one is from a different company, doing the same thing. They think their "dockless" approach will be less intrusive.

Oh and there's a helmet law here, you have to bring your own. This guy didn't care which service he used, he just hates green.

Come winter we'll see how they do...and we are still a city of hills...but why didn't they do it this way in the first place?

As always, the phone number to use is 1-800-252-1025…good luck, and Happy Beaver Hunting!